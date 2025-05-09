A well-known Gqeberha businessman has been arrested in connection with the murder of 36-year-old woman, Vanessa van Rensburg.
Detectives working on the case arrested the man on Friday morning.
The body of the Gqeberha mom was discovered inside her boyfriend's Oyster Bay holiday home during the early hours of Easter Sunday. She had seemingly been beaten and strangled to death.
The identity of the 58-year-old man is known to The Herald.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
JUST IN | Arrest made in connection with Vanessa's murder
Image: SUPPLIED
A well-known Gqeberha businessman has been arrested in connection with the murder of 36-year-old woman, Vanessa van Rensburg.
Detectives working on the case arrested the man on Friday morning.
The body of the Gqeberha mom was discovered inside her boyfriend's Oyster Bay holiday home during the early hours of Easter Sunday. She had seemingly been beaten and strangled to death.
The identity of the 58-year-old man is known to The Herald.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News