JUST IN | Arrest made in connection with Vanessa's murder

By Brandon Nel and Kathryn Kimberley - 09 May 2025
Vanessa van Rensburg, 36, was murdered in Oyster Bay last month
ARREST MADE: Vanessa van Rensburg, 36, was murdered in Oyster Bay last month
Image: SUPPLIED

A well-known Gqeberha businessman has been arrested in connection with the murder of 36-year-old woman, Vanessa van Rensburg.

Detectives working on the case arrested the man on Friday morning.

The body of the Gqeberha mom was discovered inside her boyfriend's Oyster Bay holiday home during the early hours of Easter Sunday. She had seemingly been beaten and strangled to death.

The identity of the 58-year-old man is known to The Herald.

This is a developing story.

