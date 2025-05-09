M4 temporarily closed on Friday for filming

Gqeberha motorists travelling along the M4 for their morning commute have been urged to find an alternative route on Friday with parts of the road being closed for filming.
In a statement the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said filming will take place on Friday along the M4 Settlers Way, between Walmer Boulevard and Russell Road, in both directions, from 9am to 11am.
Traffic Diversions Will Be as Follows:
- M4 Settlers Way (North-South direction): Vehicles will be diverted via Strand Street.
- Strand Street at Harbour entrance: Vehicles will be redirected towards Lower Valley Road.
- Russell Road (West-East direction towards M4 Settlers): Vehicles will be diverted to Govan Mbeki Avenue.
All road closures and alternative routes will be managed and controlled by traffic officers on site.
"We kindly request that motorists plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with officials for the duration of the closure," it said.
