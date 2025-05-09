Man, 21, dies after being gunned down outside home in Booysen Park

A 21-year-old Gqeberha man was shot multiple times and left for dead just metres from his front door in a brazen daylight shooting on Thursday afternoon.
The cold-blooded hit occurred at about 2.50pm on Kiewiet Street in Booysen Park.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said by the time police arrived the victim had already been rushed to hospital — but it was too late.
“It was alleged that two unknown males called the victim to talk to them outside,” Beetge said.
“The victim then went to them.
“Moments later they shot him several times and fled the scene.
“He was rushed to Livingstone Hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.”
A murder docket has been opened.
Image: GARETH WILSON
