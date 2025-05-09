News

New leadership of SA Air Force Station Port Elizabeth welcomed

Combined acceptance of command and change of office parade held to mark special occasion

09 May 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

An age-old tradition with a twist set the scene to officially welcome the new leadership of the SA Air Force Station Port Elizabeth on Thursday at an unprecedented combined acceptance of command and change of office parade.

With the parade already formed, spectators seated and the brass band performing in the background, the officer commanding Air Force Station Port Elizabeth, Lieutenant-Colonel Nhlakanipho Zungu, accepted his appointment and the accompanying baton...

