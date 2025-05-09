New leadership of SA Air Force Station Port Elizabeth welcomed
Combined acceptance of command and change of office parade held to mark special occasion
An age-old tradition with a twist set the scene to officially welcome the new leadership of the SA Air Force Station Port Elizabeth on Thursday at an unprecedented combined acceptance of command and change of office parade.
With the parade already formed, spectators seated and the brass band performing in the background, the officer commanding Air Force Station Port Elizabeth, Lieutenant-Colonel Nhlakanipho Zungu, accepted his appointment and the accompanying baton...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.