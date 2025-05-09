News

Pensioner killed by stray bullet in Helenvale shoot-out

09 May 2025
Jan Bezuidenhout, 69, was rushed to Livingstone Hospital but succumbed to his wounds on arrival
A pensioner was shot dead by a stray bullet on Thursday night during a violent shoot-out in Helenvale.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said late on Thursday night he was awaiting the crime report.

It is  believed the incident happened just after 8pm in Deverell Road, Helenvale.

An insider said Bezuidenhout was a respected member of the church.

This is a developing story.

