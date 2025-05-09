‘Sorry, we still can’t vouch for the water from tankers’
Senior Bay official warns residents to boil carted emergency supplies as construction starts on final phase of Sundays River canal
Nearly a year after first raising the alarm, Nelson Mandela Bay officials still cannot guarantee the safety of the water delivered by outsourced tankers.
This comes as construction on the final phase of the Sundays River canal begins on Friday, resulting in low water pressure in some areas of the Bay and possible outages in others...
