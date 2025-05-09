News

WATCH | Joshlin Smith’s convicted kidnappers back in court

By TimesLIVE - 09 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers appeared in the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay on Friday.

The three accused will be detained at Pollsmoor Prison until May 23 when they will appear and will be transferred back to Saldanha for sentencing on May 29.  

