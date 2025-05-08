Y20 South Africa 2025 distances itself from the NYDA-led Y20 activities

Y20 South Africa 2025, the official civil society-led youth engagement group of the G20, on Thursday distanced itself from an event recently publicised on social media platforms by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) as a “Y20 South Africa”.

“Despite clear communication from the department of international relations & cooperation [Dirco] in a meeting held in January 2025 that the Y20 process is a civil society-led initiative and not a government-led one, the NYDA has proceeded to organise and promote its own 'Y20' activities.

“This action directly undermines the position of Dirco, which is the department officially responsible for the country's G20 presidency in 2025,” the group said.