Delays expected in toddler’s murder trial; accused has ‘family responsibilities’
A Gqeberha couple accused of murdering a 19-month-old child made a brief appearance in the city’s high court on Friday after one of the defence attorney’s was unable to attend proceedings.
And when Robin and Kristen Clarke return to court on Monday, it will only be until the lunch adjournment, as Kristen has “responsibilities pertaining to her children” that she needs to attend to that afternoon...
