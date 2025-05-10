Former station commander of Port Alfred sentenced for fraud

A policewoman and former station commander of Port Alfred has been convicted and sentenced on two counts of fraud.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Colonel Ncamisa Donkrag had previously pleaded guilty to defrauding the South African Police Service (SAPS), on two separate occasions, and was subsequently sentenced at the Port Alfred Regional Court on Friday.
The court combined the two charges for the purpose of sentence. Both incidents relate to Donkrag fraudulently claiming for travel reimbursements.
Donkrag was sentenced to five years imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not convicted of theft or fraud committed during the period of suspension.
She was also ordered to repay the SAPS, a total amount of R12,767.80.
"On the first incident, she pretended that she traveled using her private vehicle in May 2022 from Port Alfred to Port Edward, eMaxesibeni (Mount Ayliff) , Mzamba, the Wild Coast and back to Port Alfred, and was reimbursed for the trip an amount of R 8,062.58.
"On the second occasion, she pretended that in September 2022, she traveled from Port Alfred to respectively Zweltsha, Addo and back to Port Alfred.
"She was again reimbursed for the trip an amount of R 4 705.25," Nkohli said.
Acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier Osagran Naidoo said the sentence will serve as a deterrent to anyone who may be tempted to commit similar offences.
"Such an outcome reflects that no matter what position one holds in the SAPS, nobody is above the law.
"SAPS is expecting all its employees to always serve with diligence, and honour.
"The investigative work by the Anti-Corruption Unit is commendable, and we urge members to continue with their work to fight against crime crimes such as fraud and corruption," Naidoo said.
