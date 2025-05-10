Knysna man accused of killing girlfriend abandons bail bid
The Knysna man accused of murdering his girlfriend and bundling her lifeless body into a pit latrine toilet has abandoned his bid for bail.
Ntombizodwa Mei’s boyfriend, Sandiso Faku, 36, who had temporarily joined the search for her in the Nekkies informal settlement over the Freedom Day long weekend, made his second court appearance on Friday...
