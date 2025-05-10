Motor Mech revved to showcase careers in automotive aftermarket
The wheels are in motion for the official launch of the 2025 Motor Mech season that hopes to shift gears and gather interest among the youth to enter the engineering and automotive industry.
The Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), a proud member of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), will host its first show on June 21 at Port Rex Technical High School in East London, and launch its new bursary scheme for aspiring automotive professionals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.