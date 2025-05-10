Omotoso declared as a prohibited person in SA

Controversial televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act.
The department of home affairs said in a statement on that the arrest of Omotoso -- who was found not guilty last month on rape and human trafficking charges in the Port Elizabeth High Court -- was related to a decision by the minister of home affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber.
"A justice, crime prevention and security cluster-led law enforcement operation arrested Timothy Oluseun Omotoso in East London this morning.
"The arrest follows the decision of the minister of home affairs to reject the application submitted by Omotoso in terms of section 8(7) of the Immigration Act that sought to overturn the earlier decision of the department of home affairs to declare Omotoso as a prohibited person.
"The minister’s decision means that Omotoso is now illegally in the Republic of South Africa and, therefore, subject to deportation."
The statement noted that Omotoso had earlier challenged his status as a prohibited person in court, and the court held that his status should be remitted back to the department for reconsideration.
"After carefully reconsidering the matter, the minister upheld the decision to declare Omotoso as a prohibited person.
"In order to ensure compliance with the laws of the Republic, Omotoso is scheduled to appear in court on Monday , on charges of contravening provisions of the Immigration Act."
It is believed that Omotoso was arrested at about 5.45am on Saturday outside a church on the corner of Fleet and Currie streets in East London.
Omotoso, 63, who is the leader of the Jesus Dominion International Church, and his co-accused and church members Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zukiswa Sitho, 33, were found not guilty on 32 charges including rape and human trafficking.
Delivering the judgment in April, judge Irma Schoeman found that they were not guilty due to technicalities, mainly that the former prosecutors in the case had acted improperly and the accused had not been sufficiently cross-examined by the state.
The Herald
Omotoso declared as a prohibited person in SA
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
