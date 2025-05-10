Pastor Timothy Omotoso arrested in East London
Little more than month after Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s acquittal, the televangelist was rearrested in East London on Saturday.
It is believed that Immigration Services effected the arrest on Saturday at about 5:45am outside a church on the corner of Fleet and Currie streets in East London...
