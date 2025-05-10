News

Pastor Timothy Omotoso arrested in East London

By Herald Reporter - 10 May 2025

Little more than month after Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s acquittal, the televangelist was rearrested in East London on Saturday.  

It is believed that  Immigration Services effected the arrest on Saturday at about 5:45am outside a church on the corner of Fleet and Currie streets in East London...

