All-conquering Baby Blacks lap up atmosphere in Nelson Mandela Bay
It’s all about giving back, players say after holding coaching clinic at Ithembelihle Comprehensive School
From Gqeberha’s unique beachfront to the townships, the Junior All Blacks made the most of their visit to the Friendly City, embracing each experience and even sharing some skills with promising pupils.
The visiting team took time out from their busy schedule at the Under-20 Rugby Championship tournament to impart skills to eager and appreciative young township players at Ithembelihle Comprehensive School in Kwaford on Thursday...
