Business owner Rob Evans appears in court for alleged murder of girlfriend

By Herald Reporter - 12 May 2025
IN COURT: Businessman Rob Evans faces a charge of premeditated murder
After spending the weekend behind bars, business owner Rob Evans appeared in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Monday afternoon after his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

Evans, the 58-year-old co-owner of Algoa Plastics, was arrested at his business premises in Newton Park, Gqeberha, on Friday morning.

He is accused of murdering Vanessa van Rensburg, 36, at his Oyster Bay holiday home during the Easter weekend.

Security personnel discovered her bruised body on the living room floor during the early hours of Sunday, April 20.

She had seemingly also been strangled.

The state is opposed to his release on bail.

This is a developing story.

