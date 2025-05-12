Gqeberha father Rob Evans now faces a charge of premeditated murder, a Schedule 6 offence.
Still wearing the blue checked shirt he was arrested in at his Newton Park business premises on Friday, the 58-year-old briefly took to the dock of the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.
The case against him was postponed to May 16 for a formal bail application.
It is understood Evans will plead not guilty.
He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, 36, at his Oyster Bay holiday home on or about April 20.
Initially arrested for murder, a Schedule 5 offence, the state amended the charge to include premeditation on Monday.
The key difference for bail applications lies in the burden of proof.
For Schedule 5 offences, the onus is on the accused to prove they should be granted bail, while for Schedule 6 offences, the accused must demonstrate “exceptional circumstances” to justify their release.
Charge against Evans changed to premeditated murder
Image: FACEBOOK
