Courageous church elder gunned down while trying to save woman
Jan Bezuidenhout, 69, caught in crossfire as members of rival gangs battle it out in Gqeberha’s northern areas
As 69-year-old Jan Bezuidenhout tried to pull a woman to safety from a gang shoot-out in Helenvale, he was struck by a stray bullet.
“Help, help, I was hit,” he shouted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.