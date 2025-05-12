News

Courageous church elder gunned down while trying to save woman

Jan Bezuidenhout, 69, caught in crossfire as members of rival gangs battle it out in Gqeberha’s northern areas

By Brandon Nel - 12 May 2025

As 69-year-old Jan Bezuidenhout tried to pull a woman to safety from a gang shoot-out in Helenvale, he was struck by a stray bullet.

“Help, help, I was hit,” he shouted...

