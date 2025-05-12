The kidney Rosemary donated to DK began to function immediately in her son’s body, and within days he began to feel more energetic and was soon “running around the hospital”, eager to be discharged.
‘I feel like I gave birth to him twice’: Teen thrives after mom donates kidney
The family of a young man who spent hundreds of hours in dialysis sessions and received a kidney donation from his mother is sharing their gratitude to the healthcare teams who cared for them.
Ditshegofatso “DK” Kgobisa, whose name means “many blessings”, was 15 years old when he suddenly became very unwell and did not respond to initial treatment. After further tests, he was admitted to Netcare Montana Hospital and diagnosed with stage five kidney failure.
On top of his pre-existing epilepsy, kidney failure caused DK to have uncontrollable high blood pressure, which later led to a haemorrhagic stroke requiring emergency surgery.
“As a mother, it was not easy to hear at first and there was a lot to take in. We didn’t know much about dialysis at that stage,” Rosemary recalled.
The National Renal Care (NRC) Montana’s acute dialysis team performed his first dialysis sessions in the hospital.
“Nephrologists Dr Moses Mahlangu and Dr Rudzani Mathonsi, explained to us there was a plan for DK, and the therapy was needed to replace the function of his kidneys,” Rosemary said.
“They explained it as a solution to help him, and we were determined to remain positive. In this difficult time, God was our anchor. Prayer, the word of God and our constant faith have been essential in our journey, and we found strength daily in Psalm 91.”
DK required dialysis three times a week, four hours per session, for 11 months.
Rosemary said she, her husband and their eldest son were all potential donors in terms of tissue typing, and all three wanted to be the one to give DK their kidney.
“My kidney function test results were slightly higher than my husband’s. With amazing support from our transplant co-ordinator, sister Nthabiseng Sono, we prepared for the transplant surgery at Netcare Jakaranda Hospital in November 2022.”
The kidney Rosemary donated to DK began to function immediately in her son’s body, and within days he began to feel more energetic and was soon “running around the hospital”, eager to be discharged.
“I told him ‘it feels like I gave birth to you twice, but I wouldn’t have it any other way’. I appreciate my scar as it reminds me of the gift I gave and the love I have for my son.
“We are both back to our normal lives. My health is not negatively impacted by donating one kidney and I don’t have to take medication,” Rosemary said.
Now aged 18, DR enjoys creative arts, including a love for music, singing and acting, and dreams of becoming a music producer.
“I want to thank my family for all their love and everything they’ve done to support me over the years, and specially to my mom for giving me the kidney that saved my life,” DK said.
“I would not be where I am today without the doctors and nurses who cared for me at NRC Montana, Netcare Montana and Netcare Jakaranda hospitals, and we thank God for them. I would specially like to wish a happy International Nurses Day to all the health-care professionals who are a lifeline every day for people living with kidney failure, as I was before my transplant.”
His mother said: “For us as a family, it’s important to share our experience to show good outcomes are possible for people with kidney failure. Our journey highlights that organ transplants save lives, and what it means to our family to have our prayers for DK answered.”
The health-care team also paid tribute to the close-knit family.
Business manager of NRC’s North East region, Mary Mosetlha, was the unit manager of NRC Montana haemodialysis unit at the time, where DK would have his dialysis.
“A supportive family is so important, especially for young patients on dialysis. I must commend the Kgobisas for surrounding DK with love and ensuring his treatment compliance. DK’s parents and brother, and his aunts and cousins, would spend time with us in the unit during his dialysis sessions,” she said.
The care does not come to a halt when treatment ceases. Sithembile Mthetwa, operations manager for NRC’s North East region, said dialysis practitioners spend a lot of time with their patients during their dialysis sessions, over years and decades in many cases.
“Each NRC unit is like a family, and health-care practitioners who work in renal care are passionate and compassionate when it comes to caring for patients. It is an intimate environment and in chronic therapy such as dialysis, practitioners get to know patients and their families so well that we become personally invested in their long-term wellbeing.
“As a health-care practitioner, you want to see your patient reach their personal goals, watch their kids grow up, and attend their grandchildren’s weddings.”
