Moment of truth in Vanessa murder case
Businessman and former rugby player due to appear in court in connection with beating and strangulation of Bay mom
Three weeks after a Gqeberha mother’s body was discovered in Oyster Bay, a suspect will appear in court in Humansdorp and the slow journey to uncovering what happened on that fateful day will finally get under way.
The 58-year-old businessman and former rugby player was arrested on Friday and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court in connection with the beating and strangulation of Vanessa van Rensburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.