Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, apologises to residents

Msunduzi Municipality has launched an internal investigation to determine why a fan park for the Nedbank Cup Finals did not kick off as planned on Saturday.
Hundreds of soccer fans arrived at Carbineers Garden in Pietermaritzburg to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on the big screen, only to be turned away.
At the last minute, the municipality posted on social media that the fan park had been cancelled.
“As the municipality, we fully accept responsibility for this incident. It is clear that this outcome is unacceptable, and we are treating it with the seriousness it deserves. An internal investigation has been initiated to determine what led to the failure of this initiative and corrective action will be taken. We will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this matter,” said acting municipal manager Nelisiwe Ngcobo on Sunday.
Ngcobo apologised, adding that the municipality was aware of the frustration and anger after the cancellation.
“Msunduzi Municipality would like to offer its sincere and heartfelt apologies to all residents, visitors, and football lovers for the unexpected cancellation of the public viewing area that was planned for the highly anticipated match.
“The fan park was organised with the intention of broadening access to this iconic sporting event for everyone, particularly the youth groups and those who could not make it to Moses Mabhida Stadium. It was to be a moment of shared pride, unity and celebration for the people of Pietermaritzburg.
“Regrettably, the event did not proceed as planned, and many arrived at the park unaware of the cancellation, leading to understandable frustration and disappointment. We are deeply sorry for the confusion and the inconvenience caused, especially to those who made the effort to attend with their families and friends,” said Ngcobo.
The municipality acknowledged that the cancellation had caused public distrust and possibly ruined the mayor's reputation.
Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, apologises to residents
Senior reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu
“This unfortunate event does not reflect the mayor’s values nor his long-standing record of delivering inclusive, people-centred programmes. His unwavering commitment to using sport as a tool to inspire, unite, and uplift our communities remains resolute.
“We understand the expectations placed on us, and we commit that such a situation will never happen again. We are taking immediate steps to improve our planning, communication, and co-ordination for future events.
“Msunduzi remains committed to building a vibrant, inclusive city where all residents can enjoy major cultural and sporting experiences. We thank the public for their patience and understanding, and we ask for your continued support as we work to rebuild your trust,” said Ngcobo.
However, the KwaZulu-Natal capital city's residents were not ready to accept the apology. Sandile Tshezi said: “'This unfortunate event does not reflect the mayor's values nor his long-standing record of delivering inclusive and people-centred programmes'. That is not true. What happened is a true reflection of his incompetence, self-centred and heartless character, who doesn't care and has no interests of PMB citizens who pay his salary at heart.”
Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics spokesperson Anthony Waldhausen said almost every event hosted by the municipality was cancelled.
“The interview at the radio station was postponed, the IDP and budget consultations postponed, cancellation of public viewing event. This just shows the dysfunctionality of the municipality.
“Local government is the coalface of development and service delivery but it's non-existent at Msunduzi Municipality. We have poor leadership and incompetence at the municipality. It's so sad and disheartening at what's happening with our city.”
