A 18-month-old toddler drowned in a swimming pool in Lovemore Heights, Gqeberha, at the start of the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident was reported at about 7pm on Friday.
He said the child was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
“Walmer police were alerted to a deceased child that arrived at Greenacres Hospital via ambulance,” he said.
“On police arrival at the hospital, the body of the child was handed over.
“It is alleged that the child died due to drowning at a house pool in Lovemore Heights.”
Beetge said an inquest docket was under investigation.
The Herald
Toddler drowns in Lovemore Heights pool
Image: JAROMIR CHALABALA/123RF
A 18-month-old toddler drowned in a swimming pool in Lovemore Heights, Gqeberha, at the start of the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident was reported at about 7pm on Friday.
He said the child was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
“Walmer police were alerted to a deceased child that arrived at Greenacres Hospital via ambulance,” he said.
“On police arrival at the hospital, the body of the child was handed over.
“It is alleged that the child died due to drowning at a house pool in Lovemore Heights.”
Beetge said an inquest docket was under investigation.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News