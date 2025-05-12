Vandal-plagued Gqeberha mirrors Gotham City in dark of night
It is not Gotham City, it’s actually Gqeberha — but motorists, both local and those passing through the Friendly City, would be forgiven for thinking the former.
Manoeuvring through the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay in the evenings has become a deadly exercise for drivers and pedestrians as some of the city’s busiest roads have been plunged into darkness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.