Vandalised Chatty Library to be demolished, with plans to build new facility

Plans are afoot to demolish the Chatty Library and build a completely new structure opposite the current site.
This is according to a report tabled during a Nelson Mandela Bay municipality human settlements committee meeting on Friday.
According to officials, the Chatty Library fell victim to vandalism during the Covid-19 lockdown, with the structure now in ruins.
Addressing councillors, deputy director for property management Allister Jordan said the city had identified land opposite the old library that was big enough on which to build a new facility.
“The Chatty Library was illegally built on two erven, which was not realised at the time.
“The library is totally in ruins due to vandalism.
“The sport, recreation, arts and culture directorate wants to use a difference piece of land that is big enough to build a sizeable library opposite these erven.
“This item is to confirm that the structure poses a danger to residents, and [to confirm] its demolition.”
The facility situated on the two erven, one of which belongs to the SA Post Office, was extended in 2007, with the expansion resulting in the infringement of the post office land.
According to the report, the structure should be demolished because:
- Demolition of the vandalised structure will help curb ongoing criminal activity;
- Erf 6973 will be restored to the SA Post Office after the removal of the encroaching structure;
- Salvageable fencing will be stored and repurposed for future municipal use; and
- The land belonging to the metro should be formally allocated to the relevant directorate subject to the availability of funding.
Human settlements executive director Tabiso Mfeya said the facility, one of the smallest in the municipal library network, had faced long-standing challenges.
“Meaningful progress only occurred later in 2007 when the building was extended.
“Unfortunately, this expansion encroached on Erf 6973, a property registered to the SA Post Office,” the report says.
“Between 2017 and 2019, engagements took place between the post office and library services to resolve the encroachment.
“[The] SA Post Office formally requested either rental compensation or the removal of the infringing structure.
“Discussions continued until 2020, at which point the facility was severely vandalised during the national lockdown, rendering it unfit for use.
“Subsequently, budget and treasury repaired the building in the 2020/2021 financial year due to its deteriorated state.”
The Herald
Vandalised Chatty Library to be demolished, with plans to build new facility
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Plans are afoot to demolish the Chatty Library and build a completely new structure opposite the current site.
This is according to a report tabled during a Nelson Mandela Bay municipality human settlements committee meeting on Friday.
According to officials, the Chatty Library fell victim to vandalism during the Covid-19 lockdown, with the structure now in ruins.
Addressing councillors, deputy director for property management Allister Jordan said the city had identified land opposite the old library that was big enough on which to build a new facility.
“The Chatty Library was illegally built on two erven, which was not realised at the time.
“The library is totally in ruins due to vandalism.
“The sport, recreation, arts and culture directorate wants to use a difference piece of land that is big enough to build a sizeable library opposite these erven.
“This item is to confirm that the structure poses a danger to residents, and [to confirm] its demolition.”
The facility situated on the two erven, one of which belongs to the SA Post Office, was extended in 2007, with the expansion resulting in the infringement of the post office land.
According to the report, the structure should be demolished because:
Human settlements executive director Tabiso Mfeya said the facility, one of the smallest in the municipal library network, had faced long-standing challenges.
“Meaningful progress only occurred later in 2007 when the building was extended.
“Unfortunately, this expansion encroached on Erf 6973, a property registered to the SA Post Office,” the report says.
“Between 2017 and 2019, engagements took place between the post office and library services to resolve the encroachment.
“[The] SA Post Office formally requested either rental compensation or the removal of the infringing structure.
“Discussions continued until 2020, at which point the facility was severely vandalised during the national lockdown, rendering it unfit for use.
“Subsequently, budget and treasury repaired the building in the 2020/2021 financial year due to its deteriorated state.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News