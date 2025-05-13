ANC meeting descends into violence, with several assault cases opened

An ANC meeting on voter registration ended violently on Sunday after a physical altercation broke out among members, leaving people injured and resulting in several cases of assault being reported to the police.
Former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa resigned as the Ward 8 councillor in April.
The ANC was meeting about the voter registration in Concordia ahead of the by-election on June 25.
Western Cape ANC spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party knew of the incident.
“We met some of the provincial leaders [on Monday].
“We have not engaged some of the regional leaders fully on what happened.
“We need to hear all sides of the story and, obviously, the authorities have the responsibility to investigate.
“We are not the police.
“We are busy with the process of getting a sense of what happened and what the politics are around it.
“Nonetheless, we condemn in the strongest of terms any thuggery done by members of the ANC or activists of the ANC or people wearing the branding of the ANC.”
ANC activist Yonela Joko said she sustained an injury to her arm and reported a case of assault against Ward 7 councillor and Knysna council chief whip Mboneli Khumelwana.
Joko said an argument broke out between ANC structures.
It led to shouting, swearing and then a physical fight.
Joko said that when trying to flee, she was allegedly kicked to the ground by Khumelwana and assaulted by two other men.
“I am still shocked. I don’t remember where the councillor came from or why they decided to attack me.
“I remember fighting back, trying to survive the brutality, so I could escape to a place of safety.”
Joko said that after the fight, she was taken to the Knysna Hospital
“My whole body is in pain. I arrived at the hospital with my arm dislocated.”
Joko went to the police on Monday.
Khumelwana denied involvement in the assault.
He said when the fight broke out, he was on his cellphone.
He then went and stood with another councillor.
“I am happy a case was opened. This means we will stand in court and prove our innocence.
“I also heard that a video was taken when the fight transpired. I don’t know what triggered the fight.
“What I know is that we were called to attend a meeting where we were being divided into groups for a door-to-door programme.”
Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said about 10 cases were reported and were being compiled.
“We will be able to confirm once all the cases have been registered.”
The Herald
ANC meeting descends into violence, with several assault cases opened
Image: Supplied
