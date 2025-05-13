News

Arson suspect arrested for Tembisa Hospital fire: Lesufi

By TimesLIVE - 13 May 2025
Firefighters attended to two fires at Tembisa Hospital.
Image: Gauteng health

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says a man who confessed to setting a fire at Tembisa Hospital was arrested for alleged arson on Monday.

The suspect allegedly "gave details about planning, payment, purchase of petrol used, preparation and execution of the act".

"He explained his role and the roles of other participants who he identified as accomplices," Lesufi said.

No other details were immediately available.

This article will be updated when more information is obtained.

