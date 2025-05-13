Caring friends come together to make further study possible for matrics
While acquiring a national senior certificate is already an achievement, three friends from Kariega are ensuring it does not stop there for the next generation as they have made it their mission to help matriculants secure acceptance at institutions of higher learning.
Ghauderen Coetzee-de Vos, Virginia Phillips and David Goliath — who have been friends since the early 1990s — identified a need for the intervention and started the appropriately named nonprofit company, HOPEisaverb...
