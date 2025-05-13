Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to unite bikers for good cause

Sunday will see bikers around the globe uniting and riding together to raise awareness about men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) was founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa, in Sydney, Australia, and was inspired by a photo of the fictional character Don Draper of the TV Show Mad Men astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit.
Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support men around the world.
The Gqeberha chapter of the ride is now in its third year and starts and finishes at Valley Road Motorcycles, situated at 10 Upper Valley Road, where all bikes, scooters and choppers will gather from 10am for preregistration, before the mass ride starts at 11am.
All proceeds from this fundraising initiative will go to the Movember Foundation, which supports prostate cancer research and raises awareness about mental health issues.
In 2016, DGR joined forces with the Movember Movement as both organisations share a common goal, which is to bring people together to help change the face of men’s health, as globally prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with more than 10 million men with or beyond a prostate cancer diagnosis.
Prostate cancer is particularly common in men over the age of 50, so it is important to have the necessary checks and tests done as part of routine health check-ups.
Participants are asked to register at no cost on the DGR website at www.gentlemansride.com, where they will join hundreds of thousands of riders globally in the world’s most stylish motorcycling charity event.
Once the bikers return to Valley Road Motorcycles, there will be a raffle and other fundraising initiatives as well as food and beverages on sale.
In 2024, the ride attracted about 100 riders, and the organisers are hoping to top this number in 2025.
Riders are encouraged to wear their finest “dapper” clothing for the ride and come out in numbers to support a worthy cause.
“The goal this year is to hopefully have more riders taking part in the ride, so dress up and bring your classic bike, cafe racer, chopper, bobber, scooter, scrambler, cruiser, modern classics and brat-styled bikes,” ride host Brett Thomas said.
“Last year, we had about 100 riders, so we are hoping to go bigger and better this year, and I’d like to encourage everyone to come out and support this international fundraiser as it is for a very worthy cause.
“We will gather at Valley Road Motorcycles, where we will have food trucks, live music, a coffee station, as well as drink specials”.
