A well-known Gqeberha attorney and acting judge made a brief appearance in the city's Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after she was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Siphokazi Cubungu was released on R3,000 bail.
Her matter was postponed to June 9 where she is expected to appear alongside her co-accused Dumisani Zwani, who is believed to be an admin clerk in the state attorney's office.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the pair face charges of fraud and corruption, alternatively theft and money laundering.
While little information is currently available, the arrest reportedly comes as part of an ongoing investigation by the Hawks.
The Herald
Gqeberha acting judge arrested for fraud
Image: 123RF
