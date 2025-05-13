Gqeberha teacher making airwaves with debut single in honour of Zahara
Thanks to the guidance of his mentor, the late Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana, a Gqeberha teacher is hoping his debut album and single will both propel his career and pay tribute to the award-winning musician for her contribution to his career.
Nelson Mandela University alumnus Siphelo “Phelo Musiq” Jongwana, 27, who is originally from Peddie in the Eastern Cape, is a self-taught guitarist who was inspired to pursue a career in music by Zahara, who he said played a godmother role in his life...
