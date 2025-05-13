Growing complaints about appalling treatment at Nelson Mandela Bay state hospitals
Patients, including expectant mothers, have voiced their dismay after allegedly being forced to endure devastating scenarios at Nelson Mandela Bay public hospitals.
They say hours go by at Dora Nginza and Livingstone before they are attended to, claiming the limited number of staff are battling to cope with the massive workload...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.