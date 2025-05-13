J-Bay homeboy takes SA longboarding championship
Steven Sawyer wins men’s open at Billabong classic; Gqeberha wave riders shine in Under-16, masters sections
Jeffreys Bay native Steven Sawyer reaffirmed that setting aside his short board a decade ago was a smooth move by sweeping to victory in his hometown in the 2025 Billabong SA Longboard Surfing Championships at the weekend.
Longboarders competed in 17 categories, from under 14 to over 75, through five days in epic conditions and in the final of the men’s open on Saturday, Sawyer came up against the defending champion, Durban’s Sam Christianson...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.