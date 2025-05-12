The KwaMhlanga magistrate’s court on Monday permitted media houses to record proceedings in the case involving the kidnappings and suspected murders of journalist Sibusiso “Aserie” Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
The decision was welcomed by the African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC), which brought an application before the court on behalf of several media houses after the media were barred last week from recording the proceedings or taking photographs of the accused without a formal application.
The media houses include the Sunday Times, Kaya FM, News24, SABC, Newzroom Afrika, eNCA, Sowetan and Eyewitness News.
The two organisations said they understood not every South African could physically attend court proceedings and this order would ensure that people could stay informed about crucial developments in the case through the eyes of the media.
Acting chairperson of the NPC, Antoinette Slabbert, said the organisation would ensure justice was served for the couple.
“Today’s order enables us to take our audiences with us as we follow the court proceedings to ensure that those who did these terrible things to the couple account for their evil deeds.”
Chairperson of the AMCF Elijah Mhlanga said the ruling not only upheld the principles of transparency and public access to justice but also allowed the community to stay informed about matters of great public interest.
“Such coverage fosters an environment where justice is not only done but is also seen to be done. The court order reinforces the democratic principle that justice should be accessible to all.”
As the case returns to court next Monday, the organisations said they would continue to monitor the proceedings and support the families.
Media organisations welcome court order permitting recording of proceedings in Aserie Ndlovu case
Image: Thulani Mbele
