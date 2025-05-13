Summerwood pupil Jordan Heath powers to new SA biathlon record and piles up medals in swimming and lifesaving
Nelson Mandela Bay youngster setting the pace in watersports
A Gqeberha primary school pupil, whose passion for watersports began in the Caribbean where he was born, is ripping through his current competition in biathlon, lifesaving and swimming.
Jordan Heath, 12, who is in grade 6 at Summerwood Primary School, has won 14 medals over a six-week stint in 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.