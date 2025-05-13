Omotoso to appear in court again after closed hearing

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso will appear again in the East London magistrate’s court after his arrest at the weekend.
According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, Omotoso was arrested after a deportation order was opened against him.
He made a brief appearance on Monday at a hearing that was initially scheduled to be held in court chambers in a private session, from which the media and the public were barred.
“The proceedings today were meant for a home affairs immigration officer to state his case as to why Omotoso must be deported,” Tyali said.
“The attorneys of Mr Omotoso will be cross-examining the immigration officer. Afterwards both the state and the defence will address the court on the merits and arguments.”
He said the court would “make a decision on whether they will make an order for him to be deported”.
Earlier in the day, tensions erupted outside the court as a song battle between ANC and EFF supporters in one camp and Omotoso’s followers in the other became more physical.
About 50 of Omotoso’s devoted followers sang church songs, carrying placards in support of their leader.
Those opposing Omotoso sang thier own songs, calling for his immediate deportation.
A confrontation unfolded as Omotoso’s critics forced their way into the section where his followers stood.
