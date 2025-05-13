Pricing of contentious R24.6m toilet tender under the spotlight
Discrepancies questioned in court cross-examination of human settlements director
In the lead up to awarding the controversial R24.6m toilet tender at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, price negotiations between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the contractor selected to build 2,000 toilets took place.
This process and certain discrepancies between his initial statement and the evidence before court were canvassed in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday with human settlements director Sandisile Mahashe when he was cross-examined by defence attorneys...
