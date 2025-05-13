Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Nokaneng area in Kwamhlanga in relation to the disappearance and kidnapping of radio journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.
This brings the total number of suspects arrested in the matter to eight.
The three suspects are expected to make their court appearance at the Kwamhlanga magistrate’s court on Wednesday facing charges of kidnapping, hijacking and house robbery.
Last Thursday, police found remains believed to be those of the couple who went missing on February 18.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said at about 1am on Tuesday police members from crime intelligence in Mpumalanga, Mpumalanga provincial tracking team and the Mpumalanga provincial organised crime unit arrested the three additional suspects, aged between 23 and 43.
Five suspects previously arrested have been in custody and appeared in court last week.
The National Prosecuting Authority said it will wait for the results of DNA tests on samples taken from the remains before charging the suspects with murder.
TimesLIVE
Three more suspects arrested for Tshwane pair’s hijacking, kidnapping
DNA tests are being conducted to identify two bodies found by police last week
Image: Thulani Mbele
Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Nokaneng area in Kwamhlanga in relation to the disappearance and kidnapping of radio journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.
This brings the total number of suspects arrested in the matter to eight.
The three suspects are expected to make their court appearance at the Kwamhlanga magistrate’s court on Wednesday facing charges of kidnapping, hijacking and house robbery.
Last Thursday, police found remains believed to be those of the couple who went missing on February 18.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said at about 1am on Tuesday police members from crime intelligence in Mpumalanga, Mpumalanga provincial tracking team and the Mpumalanga provincial organised crime unit arrested the three additional suspects, aged between 23 and 43.
Five suspects previously arrested have been in custody and appeared in court last week.
The National Prosecuting Authority said it will wait for the results of DNA tests on samples taken from the remains before charging the suspects with murder.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News