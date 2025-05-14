Casting call made for hit musical ‘Annie’

Annie and her scrappy band of orphans are heading to the Savoy Theatre this year, and Impact Community Theatre is looking for vibrant, larger-than-life personalities to bring this beloved musical to life.
Since its first opening night nearly 50 years ago, Annie has captured the hearts of audiences around the world.
This timeless classic continues to delight theatregoers of all ages, with its heartwarming story, unforgettable characters, and iconic songs like Tomorrow, It’s a Hard Knock Life, and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.
Annie returns to the Savoy stage from September 24 to October 11, and promises to be one of the most talked-about productions of the year.
Leading the creative team is acclaimed local theatre legend Robin Williams, returning to the director’s chair following the standout 2023 production of Matilda the Musical.
A veteran of Annie herself, having previously played both Miss Hannigan and Grace Farrell, Williams is eager to find an exciting and versatile ensemble cast.
“I’m looking for a dynamic, reliable, triple threat ensemble cast who can all hold their own as singers, dancers and actors, as well as starry local leading characters!
“We’re after energy, authenticity, and heart,” she said.
Joining Williams are Darren Rockman (choreographer), and Hannah Barth and Joshua de Paula e Silva (vocal direction).
Auditions begin on May 23 for the role of Annie and the orphans, followed by adult and ensemble auditions from June 6.
The first step is a singing audition in booked time slots, followed by a dance and movement audition.
Everyone will be required to do both singing and dance auditions, with shortlisted auditionees invited to a workshop and callbacks.
Impact Community Theatre continues its commitment to inclusive, accessible casting.
Production manager Rose Cowpar said: “Casting will be colour-blind — we encourage performers of all races, ages, and backgrounds to audition, regardless of who played the role in the movies or what you might have seen in other live shows.”
To audition, prospective cast members must first request an audition package from Donna Mey-de Lange by sending her a WhatsApp on 072-908-9770, or by accessing the link on the Impact Community Theatre Facebook page.
The package includes all audition details, character breakdowns, tips on how to shine, and links to book your singing audition slot, as well as access to pre-cut backing tracks.
All inquiries can be addressed to Mey-de Lange, or via email to auditionforimpact@gmail.com.
