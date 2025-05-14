News

Couple mowed down while walking dog in Gqeberha

By Brandon Nel - 14 May 2025
A couple were killed while walking their dog when a car veered into them on Tuesday night
HORROR CRASH: A couple were killed while walking their dog when a car veered into them on Tuesday night
Image: 123RF/checubus

A husband and wife were struck and killed by a vehicle while walking their dog on Tuesday night in Westering, Gqeberha.

The incident occurred in Warbler Street just before 6.30pm.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the couple and their dog were hit by a VW Golf TDI, allegedly after the driver suffered what is believed to have been a seizure.

The couple and their dog died at the scene.

Janse van Rensburg said the driver and a passenger in the car were taken to hospital for treatment.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Status of South Africa's electricity generation performance
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie takes stand | REUTERS

Most Read