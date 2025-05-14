A husband and wife were struck and killed by a vehicle while walking their dog on Tuesday night in Westering, Gqeberha.
The incident occurred in Warbler Street just before 6.30pm.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the couple and their dog were hit by a VW Golf TDI, allegedly after the driver suffered what is believed to have been a seizure.
The couple and their dog died at the scene.
Janse van Rensburg said the driver and a passenger in the car were taken to hospital for treatment.
A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.
The Herald
Couple mowed down while walking dog in Gqeberha
