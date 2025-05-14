Double murder accused claims he was tortured in police custody
Nceba Maji tells court he was forced to confess involvement in shooting of Collegiate pupil and her mom
A man accused of murdering a Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil and her mother claims he was tortured in police custody and forced to give a confession about his involvement in the fatal shooting.
Appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday for bail proceedings to get under way, Nceba Maji, 46, told the court that he suffered a series of injuries at the hands of police and gave a statement under duress wherein he allegedly admitted his guilt...
