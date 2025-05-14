Just as proceedings were about to start in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday morning, convicted rapist Moses Gqesha bizarrely stood up in the dock and walked back down the stairs to the holding cells.
Moments earlier, as the judge entered the court to hear argument in mitigation and aggravation of sentence, a court orderly walked over to Gqesha to get him to sit upright.
But Gqesha stood up, and with a dismissive gesture to the judge, he walked out.
The court was then forced to adjourn as those seated in the public gallery erupted in disbelief.
Gqesha was found guilty in March of raping Johannesburg businesswoman Andy Kawa multiple times in an all-night ordeal at Kings Beach in December 2010.
This is a developing story.
Rapist storms out of court before sentencing
Image: GUY ROGERS
