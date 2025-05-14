Rehabilitated cheetah and cubs re-released at Nyosi
Rewilding forges ahead at Greenbushes wildlife reserve as captive-bred Nkanyiso and offspring range freely once more
Rewilding efforts at the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve have taken another fleet-footed step forward with the milestone re-release of Nkanyiso the cheetah and her four cubs after the mother broke her leg a year ago.
Nyosi head guide Braden Colling said Nkanyiso (isiXhosa for “to bring light”) and her offspring were already settling comfortably into their new free-range lifestyle after having spent a year in an enclosure while her leg healed...
