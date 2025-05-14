State calls for maximum sentence in Kawa rape case
The state has called for the maximum possible sentence for the man who raped businesswoman Andy Kawa along the Gqeberha beachfront nearly 15 years ago.
State advocate Ismat Cerfontein told the city’s high court on Wednesday that convicted rapist Moses Gqesha had shown no remorse, which was exemplified by his conduct that very morning when he walked out of court and refused to return to the dock...
