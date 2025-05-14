A 26-year-old woman died after she was shot multiple times in Kariega on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in Wild Olive Street, Joe Slovo, at about 7am.
“Kamesh police confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder following a shooting incident that occurred [on Wednesday] in Kariega,” she said.
“On arrival, they found the body of a 26-year-old female with gunshot wounds to the head and the body.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.”
Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Swanepoel on 071-475-2294, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.
The Herald
Woman, 26, gunned down in Kariega
Image: ARCHIVE/THE HERALD
