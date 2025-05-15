Moses Gqesha, the man convicted of raping Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa in 2010, was handed an effective life sentence in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday morning.
Moses, 50, could do nothing but listen as judge Phillip Zilwa handed him eight life sentences — one for each of his rape convictions which had occurred over several hours at Kings Beach.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Zilwa said Gqesha showed no remorse for his actions and he saw no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.
He likened Gqesha to a predator who “prowled” the streets and saw women as “fair prey”.
Andy Kawa finally gets justice as rapist sentenced to life
Image: Werner Hills
