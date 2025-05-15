Appeal for transport minister to step in over dangerous Nelson Mandela Bay highway
Sanral must meet its obligations to maintain deteriorating R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega, DA tells Creecy
Safety concerns over the deteriorating condition of the R75 in Nelson Mandela Bay have been escalated to transport minister Barbara Creecy, with calls for her to ensure that the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) meets its maintenance obligations.
Seven people, including three children, have died in accidents on the road between March and April...
