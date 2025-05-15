Artists to show new work in Curator’s Choice exhibition at Art on Target

For the past nine months, a diverse group of artists, from seasoned professionals to emerging new talents, have been hard at work preparing something new and exciting.
The seven artists were selected by a 23-strong panel of professional artists, Nelson Mandela University Fine Art honours students and members of the local arts community, from the Same Size Same Price No Signature Exhibition 2024.
And they will now showcase their new works in the second edition of the Curator’s Choice exhibition at Art on Target in Essexvale from Friday to May 29.
The chosen artists include Amor Roelofse, Bev de Lange, Carla Slabbert, Estelle Marais, Lizma Schoeman, Michael Wedderburn and Sinethemba Xola, who have prepared a fresh body of work comprising at least five artworks each for the show.
Art on Target curator Bretten-Anne Moolman said the concept of inviting artists to participate in the Curator’s Choice emanated from the long-running popular annual Same Size Same Price No Signature Exhibition, which was an unselected show, meaning that all work submitted was displayed.
The Same Size exhibition of unsigned works attracts artists of all levels, from novice to professional, from all over the Eastern Cape as well as nationally.
It also gives art lovers the opportunity to possibly acquire an artwork from a well-known artist at a reasonable price or to discover new talent.
“We challenged artists participating in the Same Size exhibition with the opportunity of being selected for the Curator’s Choice exhibition as an encouragement to stretch themselves,” Moolman said.
“Participation in the Curator’s Choice exhibition is at no cost to the artist and we believe will encourage improvement in the visual art sector in Gqeberha.
“The artists are a diverse group, selected for the individuality of their visions and techniques.
“They will each show a minimum of five works, allowing viewers to gain insights into their creative processes and their individual narratives.
“The exhibition comprises two- and three-dimensional artworks that explore spaces, places, social commentary and the nuances of our shared humanity, and to a degree reflect on our country and the lives of people in it.
“For the lover of art, it is a must-see of a diversity of artistic expression.”
Doyenne of the Eastern Cape art world, Helena “Tossie” Theron, initiated the Same Size exhibition and hosted it annually for many years at her Cuyler Street Gallery.
Art on Target, meanwhile, under established artist and visual arts educator Moolman took up the mantle in 2019, and it has flourished since as a platform for all artists, from novice to professional, to exhibit their works side-by-side in celebration of community and the visual arts.
Art on Target will host its fifth Same Size exhibition in August.
The gallery is open Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 4pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.
The Herald
Artists to show new work in Curator’s Choice exhibition at Art on Target
Image: SUPPLIED
For the past nine months, a diverse group of artists, from seasoned professionals to emerging new talents, have been hard at work preparing something new and exciting.
The seven artists were selected by a 23-strong panel of professional artists, Nelson Mandela University Fine Art honours students and members of the local arts community, from the Same Size Same Price No Signature Exhibition 2024.
And they will now showcase their new works in the second edition of the Curator’s Choice exhibition at Art on Target in Essexvale from Friday to May 29.
The chosen artists include Amor Roelofse, Bev de Lange, Carla Slabbert, Estelle Marais, Lizma Schoeman, Michael Wedderburn and Sinethemba Xola, who have prepared a fresh body of work comprising at least five artworks each for the show.
Art on Target curator Bretten-Anne Moolman said the concept of inviting artists to participate in the Curator’s Choice emanated from the long-running popular annual Same Size Same Price No Signature Exhibition, which was an unselected show, meaning that all work submitted was displayed.
The Same Size exhibition of unsigned works attracts artists of all levels, from novice to professional, from all over the Eastern Cape as well as nationally.
It also gives art lovers the opportunity to possibly acquire an artwork from a well-known artist at a reasonable price or to discover new talent.
“We challenged artists participating in the Same Size exhibition with the opportunity of being selected for the Curator’s Choice exhibition as an encouragement to stretch themselves,” Moolman said.
“Participation in the Curator’s Choice exhibition is at no cost to the artist and we believe will encourage improvement in the visual art sector in Gqeberha.
“The artists are a diverse group, selected for the individuality of their visions and techniques.
“They will each show a minimum of five works, allowing viewers to gain insights into their creative processes and their individual narratives.
“The exhibition comprises two- and three-dimensional artworks that explore spaces, places, social commentary and the nuances of our shared humanity, and to a degree reflect on our country and the lives of people in it.
“For the lover of art, it is a must-see of a diversity of artistic expression.”
Doyenne of the Eastern Cape art world, Helena “Tossie” Theron, initiated the Same Size exhibition and hosted it annually for many years at her Cuyler Street Gallery.
Art on Target, meanwhile, under established artist and visual arts educator Moolman took up the mantle in 2019, and it has flourished since as a platform for all artists, from novice to professional, to exhibit their works side-by-side in celebration of community and the visual arts.
Art on Target will host its fifth Same Size exhibition in August.
The gallery is open Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 4pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News