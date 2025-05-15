Book offers new insight into amaXhosa ‘cattle killing’
British author explores story of Nongqawuse, often blamed for tragedy
Was she a deceiver, a dreamer, or a resistance figure misunderstood by history?
A decades-long quest to uncover the truth behind one of SA’s most debated historical events took centre stage in Walmer on Tuesday night, as Dr Treive Nicholas launched his new book exploring the Eastern Cape cattle killing of 1856-1857...
