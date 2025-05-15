Female DJ duo break barriers with international nomination
Dynamic northern areas DJs Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke — collectively known as TxC — have made history by becoming the first-ever African female duo to secure a BET International Award nomination.
Now living in Johannesburg, they have repeatedly been recognised for their contribution to the growth of the Amapiano genre — not only in SA, but internationally too...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.