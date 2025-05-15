Freak accident claims Nelson Mandela Bay couple
Car ploughs into pair walking dog in Westering and then demolishes wall
A smashed bumper, shards of plastic and glass, and a crumpled number plate strewn near the base of a home’s broken wall painted a picture of the tragedy that occurred hours earlier.
When a Westering home owner returned home from work on Tuesday night, the frightening sight of her wall reduced to rubble, and two bodies and a dead dog lying on the pavement, sent her into a frenzy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.